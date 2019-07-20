Israeli Soldiers Injure Palestinian Journalist during Protests near Bethlehem

A journalist was injured and many others suffocated from teargas when Israeli forces attacked Palestinians taking part in a rally protesting the planned demolition of hundreds of apartments in the Jerusalem neighborhood of Wadi al-Hummus.

Photojournalist Ayat Arqawi was hit and injured by a gas canister in her pelvis as Israeli forces attacked Palestinians taking part in a rally near Bethlehem in the West Bank, today. pic.twitter.com/TZOIi7awGB — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) July 20, 2019

WAFA correspondent said Ayat Arqawi, who works as a photojournalist with APA agency, was hit and injured by a gas canister in her pelvis.

Meanwhile, several protesters sustained suffocation from gas inhalation, including Minister Walid Assaf, the chairman of the Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)