Israeli Soldiers Kill Palestinian in Occupied West Bank (VIDEO)

A 36-year-old Palestinian was shot and killed by Israeli forces, on Monday evening, at a military checkpoint near the illegal Israeli settlement of Kiryat Arba, in the southern occupied West Bank district of Hebron (Al-Khalil).

Eyewitnesses told Ma’an that Israeli forces fired several live bullets towards a Palestinian man after he allegedly attempted to carry out a stabbing attack at the al-Muhawel Israeli checkpoint, northeast of Hebron City.

Wael abdulfattah Aljabari 36 years old was killed in cold blood yesterday by The israeli occupation forces in the occupied city of #Alkhalil #Hebron #West_Bank #Palestine Gepostet von MK Motasem am Montag, 3. September 2018

Witnesses identified the killed Palestinian as Wael Abed al-Fattah al-Jaabari, a married father of two children and a resident of Hebron City.

A Ma’an reporter said that after Israeli forces shot al-Jaabari, they left him on the ground and prevented ambulances from reaching the area.

Sources confirmed that al-Jaabari eventually succumbed to his injuries on the scene.

The Palestinian Wa'el Abdulfattah Aljabari (36 yrs) was executed in cold blood about 2 hrs ago, 1 of the Zionist Jewish colonist pushed him down to the ground & Zionist soldiers shot him ( a knife was planted by them following the execution), in the southern part of Alkhalil City pic.twitter.com/OIRceBXtlF — R. Christensen (@RogerChris52) September 4, 2018

Israeli forces then transferred al-Jaabari’s body to an unknown location.

No injuries were reported among Israeli settlers or Israeli soldiers.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)