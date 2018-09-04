Israeli Soldiers Kill Palestinian in Occupied West Bank (VIDEO)

September 4, 2018 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
Wael Abed al-Fattah al-Jaabari, 36, was shot and killed by Israeli forces. (Photo: via Social Media)

A 36-year-old Palestinian was shot and killed by Israeli forces, on Monday evening, at a military checkpoint near the illegal Israeli settlement of Kiryat Arba, in the southern occupied West Bank district of Hebron (Al-Khalil).

Eyewitnesses told Ma’an that Israeli forces fired several live bullets towards a Palestinian man after he allegedly attempted to carry out a stabbing attack at the al-Muhawel Israeli checkpoint, northeast of Hebron City.

Wael abdulfattah Aljabari 36 years old was killed in cold blood yesterday by The israeli occupation forces in the occupied city of #Alkhalil #Hebron #West_Bank #Palestine

Gepostet von MK Motasem am Montag, 3. September 2018

Witnesses identified the killed Palestinian as Wael Abed al-Fattah al-Jaabari, a married father of two children and a resident of Hebron City.

A Ma’an reporter said that after Israeli forces shot al-Jaabari, they left him on the ground and prevented ambulances from reaching the area.

Sources confirmed that al-Jaabari eventually succumbed to his injuries on the scene.

Israeli forces then transferred al-Jaabari’s body to an unknown location.

No injuries were reported among Israeli settlers or Israeli soldiers.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)

Help the Palestine Chronicle Build a Movement of Truth

Please help us continue with this vital mission. To make a contribution using your Paypal account or credit card, please click HERE Or kindly send your contribution to: PO Box 196, Mountlake Terrace, WA, 98043, USA

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.