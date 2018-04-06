Israeli Soldiers Kill Seven Palestinians, Including A Child, Injure 922 In Gaza

April 6, 2018 Blog, News, Slider
Palestinians take part in the Great March of Return today. Thousands of tires were burnt to blur Israeli snipers vision. (Photo by Abduilaziz Alastal)

The Palestinian Health Ministry in the Gaza Strip has confirmed that Israeli soldiers killed, Friday, seven Palestinians, including one child, and injured 992 others, in several parts of the coastal region. An eighth Palestinian died from serious wounds suffered last Friday.

The Ministry stated that the child, identified as Hussein Mohammad Madhi, 16, was killed by Israeli army fire, on Friday evening, east of Gaza city.

Dr. Ashraf al-Qedra, spokesperson of the Health Ministry in Gaza, said the soldiers shot 1070 Palestinians, 551 of them were rushed to the make-shift clinics on Palestinian lands hundreds of meters away from the border fence.

He added that 442 wounded Palestinians were rushed to governmental hospitals, and 77 to private hospitals. Among the injured are 48 children, and 12 women.

25 Palestinians suffered life-threatening injuries, and 239 suffered moderate wounds, in several parts of the Gaza Strip.

The soldiers also continued to deliberately target the Palestinian medic, and their ambulance, especially east of Rafah, with Gaza bombs, wounding seven of them.

Palestinian journalist Wa’el Abu Omar told the Maan News Agency that the soldiers fired a new type of gas bombs that cause extreme weakness, and caused the affected to have serious difficulties not only in breathing, but also in moving.

It added that one of the wounded Palestinians is a journalist, identified as Yasser Mortaja, who was shot with a life round in his chest, while a female journalist, identified as Islam Za’noun, suffered the effects of teargas inhalation, despite wearing clearly marked press vests; both were injured east of Khan Younis.

(IMEMC, PC, Social Media)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*