Israeli Soldiers Kill Seven Palestinians, Including A Child, Injure 922 In Gaza

The Palestinian Health Ministry in the Gaza Strip has confirmed that Israeli soldiers killed, Friday, seven Palestinians, including one child, and injured 992 others, in several parts of the coastal region. An eighth Palestinian died from serious wounds suffered last Friday.

The Ministry stated that the child, identified as Hussein Mohammad Madhi, 16, was killed by Israeli army fire, on Friday evening, east of Gaza city.

Dr. Ashraf al-Qedra, spokesperson of the Health Ministry in Gaza, said the soldiers shot 1070 Palestinians, 551 of them were rushed to the make-shift clinics on Palestinian lands hundreds of meters away from the border fence.

TODAY’S NEWS: Death toll in #Gaza rises to 7 after Palestinian teen killed; 293 wounded by Israeli gunfire. Amnesty renews call on Israel to refrain from using excessive & lethal force. As the occupying power, #Israel must uphold the rights of Palestinians to peaceful protest. pic.twitter.com/iYp4IyZ94O — Amnesty Int'l NI (@AmnestyNI) April 6, 2018

He added that 442 wounded Palestinians were rushed to governmental hospitals, and 77 to private hospitals. Among the injured are 48 children, and 12 women.

25 Palestinians suffered life-threatening injuries, and 239 suffered moderate wounds, in several parts of the Gaza Strip.

Israeli sniper shoots journalist on #Gaza border and now he is in the operation room in hospital. pic.twitter.com/m3Pw21SWRK — Ahmad Samaan🇵🇸 (@ahmadsaman7) April 6, 2018

The soldiers also continued to deliberately target the Palestinian medic, and their ambulance, especially east of Rafah, with Gaza bombs, wounding seven of them.

Palestinian journalist Wa’el Abu Omar told the Maan News Agency that the soldiers fired a new type of gas bombs that cause extreme weakness, and caused the affected to have serious difficulties not only in breathing, but also in moving.

To be a Gazan journalist means u are targeted by the IOF because simply u are showing the whole world their crimes against civilian protesters .where are the journalists rights??!#GreatReturnMarch pic.twitter.com/HM6sZzNq6U — Great Return March (@GreatReturnMa) April 6, 2018

It added that one of the wounded Palestinians is a journalist, identified as Yasser Mortaja, who was shot with a life round in his chest, while a female journalist, identified as Islam Za’noun, suffered the effects of teargas inhalation, despite wearing clearly marked press vests; both were injured east of Khan Younis.

(IMEMC, PC, Social Media)