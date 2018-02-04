Israeli Soldiers Kill Young Palestinian, Injure Eight, Near Jenin (VIDEO)

February 4, 2018 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
Family bid farewell to young Palestinian Ahmed Abu Obaid. (Photo: via Social Media)

Israeli soldiers killed, Saturday, one Palestinian, injured at least eight others, and abducted four, in addition to demolishing a room and a barn, during a massive invasion into Burqin town, west of the northern West Bank city of Jenin.

The Palestinian Health Ministry has confirmed that, on Saturday evening, the soldiers shot Ahmad Samir Abu ‘Obeid, 19, with a live round in his head, in Wadi Burqin, west of Jenin city.

The young man suffered a very serious injury, before medics rushed him to Jenin Governmental Hospital, where he died from his wounds.

The Ministry added that the soldiers also shot two young Palestinian men with live rounds in their legs, and six others with rubber-coated steel bullets, in addition to causing dozens to suffer the severe effects of teargas inhalation, after the army attacked locals, who protested the invasion.

The army also abducted four young Palestinian men, and demolished a room and a barn, in addition to causing damage to several structures and cars, before withdrawing from the town.

After the army withdrew from the town, hundreds of Palestinians marched in Ahmad’s funeral procession, while chanting against the ongoing Israeli military occupation, vowing to continue with their resistance.

(IMEMC, PC, Social Media)

