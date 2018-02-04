Israeli Soldiers Kill Young Palestinian, Injure Eight, Near Jenin (VIDEO)

Israeli soldiers killed, Saturday, one Palestinian, injured at least eight others, and abducted four, in addition to demolishing a room and a barn, during a massive invasion into Burqin town, west of the northern West Bank city of Jenin.

The Palestinian Health Ministry has confirmed that, on Saturday evening, the soldiers shot Ahmad Samir Abu ‘Obeid, 19, with a live round in his head, in Wadi Burqin, west of Jenin city.

The young man suffered a very serious injury, before medics rushed him to Jenin Governmental Hospital, where he died from his wounds.

#IOF leave destruction behind after the offensive on the village of Burqin, near Jenin in the West Bank, yesterday. pic.twitter.com/g4uXyzpL6S#قروب_احرار_فلسطين — Mujer🍒Argelina🍂 (@zanoubiamaghnia) February 4, 2018

The Ministry added that the soldiers also shot two young Palestinian men with live rounds in their legs, and six others with rubber-coated steel bullets, in addition to causing dozens to suffer the severe effects of teargas inhalation, after the army attacked locals, who protested the invasion.

The army also abducted four young Palestinian men, and demolished a room and a barn, in addition to causing damage to several structures and cars, before withdrawing from the town.

Israeli occupation forces yesterday shot & killed a Palestinian during confrontations in Wadi Burkin, a village near Jenin. Ahmad Samir Abu Obeid was 19-years-old, and was shot in the head. He died in hospital. https://t.co/bF5O0I8AM4 https://t.co/HBmSZYz1Of pic.twitter.com/4wPc1pLMaj — Ben White (@benabyad) February 4, 2018

After the army withdrew from the town, hundreds of Palestinians marched in Ahmad’s funeral procession, while chanting against the ongoing Israeli military occupation, vowing to continue with their resistance.

(IMEMC, PC, Social Media)