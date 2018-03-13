West Bank: Israeli Soldiers Prevent Paramedics from Providing First Aid (VIDEO)

An Israeli soldier preventing a paramedic from providing first aid to the injured. (Photo: Bahaa Nasser via English Palinfo)

At least eight Palestinians were injured, one of them seriously, during clashes with Israeli occupation forces on Monday afternoon at the northern entrance to al-Bireh city.

The clashes broke out following a student march protesting the arrest of Omar al-Kiswani, the president of the student union at Birzeit University who was arrested by Israeli undercover soldiers in the university campus on Wednesday.

The Israeli soldiers assaulted the ambulance crews and prevented them from providing first aid to the injured.

(English Palinfo, PC, Social Media)

