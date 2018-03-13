West Bank: Israeli Soldiers Prevent Paramedics from Providing First Aid (VIDEO)

At least eight Palestinians were injured, one of them seriously, during clashes with Israeli occupation forces on Monday afternoon at the northern entrance to al-Bireh city.

Oggi in Palestina Guardate come si vive in Palestina ……Fate vedere al mondo la vera faccia del sionismo Posted by Sulaiman Hijazi on Montag, 12. März 2018

The clashes broke out following a student march protesting the arrest of Omar al-Kiswani, the president of the student union at Birzeit University who was arrested by Israeli undercover soldiers in the university campus on Wednesday.

For fans of Israeli hit series Fauda, where undercover cops pretend to be Palestinians, this arrest of a student at Birzeit University seems familiar pic.twitter.com/vG2pbDvs1b — TRT World (@trtworld) March 13, 2018

The Israeli soldiers assaulted the ambulance crews and prevented them from providing first aid to the injured.

(English Palinfo, PC, Social Media)