Israeli Soldiers Raid Ramallah Neighborhoods, Provoke Clashes (VIDEO)

Israeli forces in 18 army vehicles today raided several neighborhoods in Ramallah, mainly Batn al-Hawa, west of the city, provoking clashes with residents, according to Palestinian security sources.

Ramallah Now, occupied Palestine, 25 September 2019.Video: معتصم سقف الحيط Posted by Younes Arar on Wednesday, September 25, 2019

They told WAFA that the soldiers broke into a pharmaceutical warehouse and several buildings in the same area and searched several homes.

As a result, clashes erupted between Palestinian youths and the Israeli soldiers, who fired teargas grenades and rubber-coated steel bullets at the youths causing several suffocation cases.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)