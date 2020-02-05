Israeli Soldiers Shoot, Kill 17-year-old Palestinian in Hebron

February 5, 2020 Blog, News, Slider
Mohamed Sulaiman Alhddad, 17, was shot by Israeli soldiers. (Photo: via Social Media)

A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed by Israeli soldiers in the southern West Bank city of Hebron (Al-Khalil), according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

Mohamed Sulaiman Alhddad, 17, was shot by Israeli soldiers during ongoing peaceful demonstrations in the area of Bab az-Zawyeh, in Hebron.

Several Palestinians were shot and injured by rubber-coated metal bullets or suffocated from teargas throughout the West Bank, as Israeli soldiers attacked peaceful protesters.

Palestinian demonstrations broke out in response to the US Middle East plan, which was announced on January 28 by US President Donald Trump.

According to the plan, the US will officially recognize Israel’s illegal Jewish settlements in the occupied territories; Jerusalem will be the “undivided capital of Israel”; Gaza will have to be demilitarized and “there shall be no right of return” for Palestinian refugees.

(The Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)

