Israeli Soldiers Shot Palestinian Teen, ‘Dragged Him Around’ and Chased Ambulance Away

Israeli soldiers who fatally shot a Palestinian child last week prevented him from receiving potentially life-saving medical treatment, reported Haaretz.

Seventeen-year-old Mahmoud Nakhle was shot on Friday, December 14 as Israeli occupation forces suppressed protests around Al-Jalazun refugee camp near Ramallah.

"For 15 minutes, the Israel Defense Forces soldiers carried the dying Mahmoud Nakhle, pulling him by his hands + feet, it’s not clear why or where, before allowing him to be evacuated. They had already shot him + wounded him badly"… https://t.co/GSaglrg3g5 — Marian Houk (@Marianhouk) December 20, 2018

According to the paper, Nakhle was returning home “by way of a dirt path that passes above the camp”, when “the soldiers ran after him and one of them shot him once, in the lower back”.

The soldiers lifted Nakhle up and carried him a few dozen metres away, “laying him down at the side of the road”; one eyewitness said they carried him “like you haul a slaughtered sheep”.

"Dr. Muayad Bader, a physician in the hospital, wrote on the death certificate that Mahmoud Nakhle died from loss of blood after a bullet entered his lower back, struck his liver and hit a main artery, damaging other internal organs". — Marian Houk (@Marianhouk) December 20, 2018

After a few minutes, soldiers lifted the boy up again, and “carried him a few dozen metres more”. A Palestinian ambulance “was chased off by the soldiers, who threatened the driver with their rifles”. As far as is known, Haaretz reported, “the soldiers did not give Nakhle any sort of medical aid”.

It was only after a quarter of an hour “that the soldiers allowed an ambulance to be summoned”, but Mahmoud died en route to the hospital.

His death certificate states that the teen “died from loss of blood after a bullet entered his lower back, struck his liver and hit the main artery, damaging other internal organs”.

Roads around Ramallah look like this today. Checkpoints & gates are shut down, remaining bypass roads get blocked. Approaching means getting shot.

This picture I took at road outside of Bireh, near Jalazone Refugee camp. Mahmoud Nakhle (18yrs) was killed there shortly afterwards. pic.twitter.com/558etzJTDB — Jalal (@JalalAK_jojo) December 14, 2018

The paper described how “Mahmoud attended school until the 10th grade and then studied electrical engineering at a professional college”. After a year of apprenticeship, he had been “waiting to find a job as an electrician”. He is survived by his parents and two sisters aged 14 and four.

The Israeli military spokesperson told Haaretz “a Palestinian holding a suspicious object approached one of the soldiers” when “the soldier fired at him”. The incident is being investigated by the Military Police, who routinely whitewash the killing of Palestinians by Israeli occupation forces.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)