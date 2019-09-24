Israeli Soldiers Storm Headquarters of Union of Women’s Committee in Hebron

Israeli forces stormed today the headquarters of the Union of Palestinian Women Committees in Hebron (Al-Khalil) and seized computer hard discs and other equipment, according to Sara Mtair, director of the Hebron office of the Women Committees.
She said Israeli soldiers raided early this morning her office in the southern West Bank city, ransacked it and seized a camera and computers, trashed files and damaged furniture.
(Wafa, PC, Social Media)
