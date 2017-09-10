Israeli Soldiers Storm Jerusalem Neighborhood, Fire Tear Gas at Palestinian Schoolchildren

Several university students as well as schoolchildren that were on the campus suffered from tear gas inhalation. (Photo: Social Media)

Israeli forces stormed the town of Abu Dis in the occupied West Bank district of Jerusalem on Sunday morning and fired tear gas at university students and young schoolchildren at Al-Quds University.

Hani Halabiya, a spokesman of the Popular Resistance Committees in the town, told Ma’an that several university students as well as schoolchildren that were also at the campus suffered from tear gas inhalation as soldiers “haphazardly” showered the area with tear gas.

An Israeli army spokesperson told Ma’an they were looking into reports of the raid.

Al-Quds University, along with other Palestinian universities, has been subjected to numerous Israeli military raids in the past. Six Al-Quds University students were shot and injured with rubber-coated steel bullets during clashes there in April.

The university was raided several times last year, when Israeli forces destroyed school’s property, injured scores of students during clashes, confiscated the school’s equipment and documents, and even staged a raid during a book fair for students in need, proceeding to destroy and confiscate all of the contents of the fair meant for struggling, low-income students.

(Maan, PC, Social Media)