Israeli Soldiers Turn Palestinians away from Al-Aqsa Mosque

February 7, 2020 Blog, News, Videos
Palestinians gather at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in the Old City of Jerusalem. (Photo: via Twitter)

Hundreds of Palestinian worshippers making their way to the Al-Aqsa Mosque for Friday prayers were prevented from entering the holy site.

Stationed at the entrance of Jerusalem, Israeli forces stopped buses ferrying Palestinians to the holy site for morning prayers and forced them to U-turn and return to their homes.

Israel claims the move was an effort to prevent disorder at the site.

Last week, tens of thousands of worshippers headed to the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound for the first Friday prayers after the “peace plan” was announced. They were attacked by Israel’s rubber-coated bullets.

Five Palestinians were killed in the last two days, and many others wounded, amid heightened tensions over US President Donald Trump’s Middle East plan, which heavily favors Israel.

(Palestine Chronicle, MEMO, Social Media)

Know the Truth about Palestine

Dear Reader,
You have carried us through years of honest and accurate coverage and we are confident that you will carry us through the next stage, which promises to be more critical than ever, for Palestine and for all of us.
Make a contribution to support the Palestine Chronicle.
Click HERE to donate using your credit card or PayPal.
Or, click HERE to learn more.

(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization. All donations are tax deductible)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.