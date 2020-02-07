Israeli Soldiers Turn Palestinians away from Al-Aqsa Mosque

Hundreds of Palestinian worshippers making their way to the Al-Aqsa Mosque for Friday prayers were prevented from entering the holy site.

Stationed at the entrance of Jerusalem, Israeli forces stopped buses ferrying Palestinians to the holy site for morning prayers and forced them to U-turn and return to their homes.

Israel claims the move was an effort to prevent disorder at the site.

Last week, tens of thousands of worshippers headed to the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound for the first Friday prayers after the “peace plan” was announced. They were attacked by Israel’s rubber-coated bullets.

Israeli occupation forces arrested the Jerusalemite woman Ayda Sedawi at one of Al Aqsa Mosque's gates.#IsraeliCrimes pic.twitter.com/hshY7BGXri — Almanara (@almanaragroup48) February 7, 2020

Five Palestinians were killed in the last two days, and many others wounded, amid heightened tensions over US President Donald Trump’s Middle East plan, which heavily favors Israel.

(Palestine Chronicle, MEMO, Social Media)