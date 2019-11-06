Israeli Supreme Court Upholds Deportation Order against HRW Director

November 6, 2019 Blog, News, Slider
Human Rights watch director Omar Shakir. (Photo: via Twitter)

The Israeli Supreme Court upheld today a deportation order against Human Rights Watch (HRW) director Omar Shakir for the occupied Palestinian territory for his alleged pro-boycott of Israel group, BDS (Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions).

Shakir said in a tweet:

“Breaking: Israeli Supreme Court upholds my deportation over my rights advocacy. Decision now shifts back to Israeli government; if it proceeds, I have 20 days to leave and it’ll join ranks of Iran, North Korea and Egypt in blocking access for HRW official. We won’t stop. And we won’t be the last.”

The Israeli human rights group, B’Tselem, said in a tweet that it stands in solidarity with the HRW director.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)

