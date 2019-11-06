Israeli Supreme Court Upholds Deportation Order against HRW Director

The Israeli Supreme Court upheld today a deportation order against Human Rights Watch (HRW) director Omar Shakir for the occupied Palestinian territory for his alleged pro-boycott of Israel group, BDS (Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions).
23 Israeli civil society groups in joint statement: Supreme Court decision to uphold my deportation "harmed us all," but we won't be silenced. Whether I'm forced out Nov 25 or not, we'll continue to advocate side-by-side for the human rights & dignity of Israelis & Palestinians pic.twitter.com/Id1OiYDBTF
— Omar Shakir (@OmarSShakir) November 6, 2019
Shakir said in a tweet:
“Breaking: Israeli Supreme Court upholds my deportation over my rights advocacy. Decision now shifts back to Israeli government; if it proceeds, I have 20 days to leave and it’ll join ranks of Iran, North Korea and Egypt in blocking access for HRW official. We won’t stop. And we won’t be the last.”
In deciding to deport HRW’s representative, Israel has taken another step down the road of authoritarian regimes that deny human rights and silence criticism | Haaretz Editorial https://t.co/Noib3XU9go
— Haaretz.com (@haaretzcom) November 6, 2019
The Israeli human rights group, B’Tselem, said in a tweet that it stands in solidarity with the HRW director.
(Wafa, PC, Social Media)
