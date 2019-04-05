Israeli Tear-gas Bombs Kill Dozens of Birds in Sebastia

Dozens of birds suffocated to death due to an excessive amount of tear-gas bombs fired by Israeli forces throughout the Sebastia village, northwest of the northern occupied West Bank district of Nablus, on Thursday.

Mayor of Sebastia Muhammad Azem told Ma’an that Israeli forces raided the eastern part of the village and attempted to take down a Palestinian flag, which was raised by the residents on Land Day last week.

NABLUS, https://t.co/0vLGuoEtUR — Many Israeli military jeeps invaded, on Thursday evening, Sebastia town, north of the northern West Bank city of Nablus, and attacked protesters, causing many to suffer the effects of… https://t.co/ZJB0CmAzrV — فلسطين (@AlAqsaIntifada) April 5, 2019

Azem mentioned that following the raid, clashes broke out among Israeli forces and Palestinian youths.

During the clashes, Israeli forces repeatedly fired a large number of tear-gas bombs and sound grenades towards the youths and several houses in the area.

The flag of Palestine raised in the historical village of Sebastia near the city of Nablus in the occupied West Bank, today pic.twitter.com/NlzUBaS0xK — Aya Isleem 🇵🇸 #Gaza (@AyaIsleemEn) March 28, 2019

Azem confirmed that a number of Palestinian youths suffered from tear-gas inhalation.

In addition, dozens of various birds, which were kept in one of the houses for breeding, suffocated to death from tear-gas bombs fired by Israeli forces.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)