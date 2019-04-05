Israeli Tear-gas Bombs Kill Dozens of Birds in Sebastia

April 5, 2019 Blog, News
Israeli tear-gas bombs killed Dozens of Birds in the Palestinian village of Sebastia, in the Nablus District. (Photo: via Ma'an)

Dozens of birds suffocated to death due to an excessive amount of tear-gas bombs fired by Israeli forces throughout the Sebastia village, northwest of the northern occupied West Bank district of Nablus, on Thursday.

Mayor of Sebastia Muhammad Azem told Ma’an that Israeli forces raided the eastern part of the village and attempted to take down a Palestinian flag, which was raised by the residents on Land Day last week.

Azem mentioned that following the raid, clashes broke out among Israeli forces and Palestinian youths.

During the clashes, Israeli forces repeatedly fired a large number of tear-gas bombs and sound grenades towards the youths and several houses in the area.

Azem confirmed that a number of Palestinian youths suffered from tear-gas inhalation.

In addition, dozens of various birds, which were kept in one of the houses for breeding, suffocated to death from tear-gas bombs fired by Israeli forces.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)

Help the Palestine Chronicle Build a Movement of Truth

Please help us continue with this vital mission. To make a contribution using your Paypal account or credit card, please click HERE Or kindly send your contribution to: PO Box 196, Mountlake Terrace, WA, 98043, USA

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.