Israeli Top Court: Settlers Can Occupy Palestinians’ Homes in Hebron (VIDEO)

Israel’s Supreme Court has ruled that illegal settlers can continue to occupy two Palestinian homes in the West Bank city of Hebron (Al-Khalil) until legal disputes have been resolved.

The court ruled yesterday that the settlers – who are occupying two Palestinian homes in Hebron’s Al-Shuhadah Street, in the south of the occupied West Bank – can remain in the properties until legal disputes are settled.

High Court: Jews may remain in Hebron homes Beit Rachel and Beit Leah: The state argued to the court that there was no clear evidence showing the Za’tari family had possession of the property when the Hebron Jews moved in. https://t.co/maPSQvvBea JPost pic.twitter.com/ufKtnUGk57 — Jewish Community (@JComm_NewsFeeds) July 21, 2019

The settlers moved into the two properties in March last year, claiming the Za’tari family had sold the property rights to the Jewish Land Redemption Fund Association in 2008. Israel’s Civil Administration – which administers the occupied Palestinian territories (oPt) – initially argued that the fund had legally purchased the Za’tari family’s properties.

The family, however, contests these claims and stresses that it never sold the rights to its properties to the fund. The family has submitted numerous complaints to Israel Police and the Israeli Defence Ministry, but to no avail.

