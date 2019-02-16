Israeli TV Channel: Saudi Supported Israel against Hezbollah during 2006 War

Saudi Arabia supported Israel in its war against Hezbollah in Lebanon in 2006, an Israeli TV channel has claimed.

In the third part of a series of reports entitled “Secrets of the Gulf” Israeli news channel Channel 13 reported on the secret relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia and quoted senior Israeli officials as saying that Tel Aviv had received letters from Riyadh urging it to strike Hezbollah with all its might.

However, the results of the war “caused great disappointment in Riyadh,” according to the channel correspondent, Barak Ravid.

The channel broadcast an interview with the former head of Saudi intelligence, Prince Turki Al-Faisal in London, during which he stressed that Israel must agree to the Arab peace initiative put forward by the Kingdom in 2002.

Al-Faisal criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for wanting to establish relations with Saudi Arabia before resolving the Palestinian issue, stressing that Saudi Arabia rejects this approach.

Ravid concluded his report referring to Bin Salman’s increased wariness of rushing towards Tel Aviv due to Palestinian protests and the repercussions following the assassination of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

However, Israeli officials hope that MBS will withstand this crisis, “because any Israeli Prime Minister who will win the election [on 9 April] would wish to see bin Salman as king of Saudi Arabia”.

