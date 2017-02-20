Israeli University to Be Established on Occupied Palestinian Land in the West Bank

Israel's Illegal Jewish settlements violate international law.(Photo: via Aljazeera, file)

Israeli forces leveled Palestinian lands in Mesha village, to the west of Salfit province, in favor of illegal settlement expansion, the PIC reported.

Head of Mesha village council, Sabah Amer, said “Palestinian lands have been increasingly seized and leveled by the Israeli occupation forces and authorities as part of underway endeavors to expand the Qana and She’ari Tekva illegal outposts.”

Researcher Khaled Maali said “Palestinian lands in the area have been confiscated to establish an Israeli university at the expense of Palestinian lands, referring to the establishment of an Israeli university in Ariel outpost, at which nearly 25,000 Israeli settlers have been enrolled, as another case in point.”

According to Maali, “such moves contravene international humanitarian law, the Fourth Geneva Convention, and the Hague Convention, which prohibit the establishment of government institutions on occupied land.”

Maali added, “the swift pace of illegal settlement construction led to the dismemberment of over 90% of Palestinian lands in Mesha village and the isolation of Palestinian communities behind the apartheid fence. Serious damage has also been wrought on olive trees grown by Palestinian farmers in the area.”

Mesha is surrounded by three illegal Israeli settlement outposts including Qana and She’ari Tekva.

(PIC, PC, Social Media)