Israeli Violations against Palestinian Journalists Reach New Low in 2019

November 9, 2019 Blog, News, Slider
Gaza journalists protest Israeli violations, siege. (Photo: Wafa Aludaini, Supplied)

Israeli forces have committed over 600 violations against Palestinian journalists this year, the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate said in a report this week.

The syndicate said the most violent form of violations was through opening fire at journalists. So far, there are 60 reported cases of injuries as a result of Israeli military shootings against journalists.

The report added that there are 170 cases of Israeli soldiers beating up, detaining journalists or blocking them from covering events. 

Currently, there are 18 journalists inside Israeli prisons.

The syndicate also noted the ongoing Facebook crackdown against Palestinian media pages that monitor human rights abuses. The report said it has monitored 180 cases of violations against Palestinian content on Facebook, including the removal of Palestinian accounts or posts. 

(Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, PC, Social Media)

