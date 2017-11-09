Israeli Violations of Palestinian Media Freedoms in October Highest for 2017

The Palestinian Center for Development and Media Freedoms (MADA) monitored 28 Israeli violations against media freedoms in the occupied Palestinian territory in the month of October.

According to the group, the number of violations committed by Israeli forces increased from 22 in September to 27 in October, all of which were “serious attacks.”

Israeli violations of media freedoms in October included storming 10 offices and headquarters of Pal Media, Trans Media and Ramsat media companies in the cities of Ramallah, Hebron, Bethlehem and Nablus, “confiscating their property and turning 94 journalists and employees working in these institutions jobless,” MADA said.

“Not only did these companies lose their work… but they have also endured heavy losses of equipment as a result of the destruction and confiscation of property,” MADA said, adding that these media companies provided at least 15 local, Arab and foreign TV channels with media services.

Israeli occupation forces arrested four Palestinian journalists during October, two of whom were working for Trans Media, and were arrested during the raid on the company’s offices.

18 violations in total have been recorded by Israeli authorities against Palestinians on social media posts backgrounds! pic.twitter.com/jXZ2Y6sYrD — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) November 6, 2017

Palestinian journalists often describe their work as a form of “resistance,” as they believe their stories show the world the devastating effects of Israel’s policies on Palestinians and provide Palestinians an outlet for their voices in a media climate that is often overshadowed by pro-Israeli narratives.

