Israeli Violence Claims Three Palestinian Lives in Occupied Jerusalem

Jul 21 2017 / 5:05 pm
Young men carry the body of a slain youth to safety for fear of Israeli forces confiscating his remains. (Photo: Maan)

Two Palestinians were reportedly shot and killed during clashes in occupied East Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank on Friday,  amid large-scale clashes across the occupied Palestinian territory over new Israeli security measures at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound. Prayers at Al-Aqsa were attended by Palestinian Muslims and Christians.

A Palestinian teenager was killed during clashes in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Ras al-Amoud, as witnesses said that the youth was shot by an Israeli settler.

The youth was identified as 18-year-old Muhammad Mahmoud Sharaf from the neighborhood of Silwan. Witnesses said Sharaf was shot in the neck by an Israeli settler, and later succumbed to his wounds.

Very shortly after his death, mourners carried out Sharaf’s funeral, out of fear that Israeli authorities might confiscate his body, as participants chanted slogans about the teenager and Al-Aqsa.

Meanwhile, another Palestinian, identified by medical sources as Muhammad Abu Ghanam, succumbed to his wounds in al-Makassed hospital after being shot by Israeli police forces during clashes in the Jerusalem neighborhood of al-Tur.

Witnesses said that Israeli forces raided the hospital on Friday afternoon looking to detain Palestinians who were injured during the clashes.

A funeral was also promptly held for Abu Ghanam, as Palestinians were filmed hauling his body over a wall surrounding the al-Makassed hospital to avoid Israeli forces confiscating it.

Witnesses said that Israeli forces fired sound bombs in the cemetery of al-Tur during the funeral.

Abu Ghanam was a 20-year-old resident of al-Tur and a second-year student at Birzeit University.

Later on Friday afternoon, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said a Palestinian succumbed to his wounds in a hospital in Ramallah after having been shot in the chest by Israeli forces during a demonstration in the village of Abu Dis in the Jerusalem district of the West Bank.

The slain Palestinian was identified by local sources as 17-year-old Muhammad Mahmoud Khalaf.

A Palestinian Red Crescent spokesperson said that in addition to the three deaths, at least 72 Palestinians had been injured in East Jerusalem.

(Maan, PC, Social Media)

