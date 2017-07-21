Israeli Violence Claims Three Palestinian Lives in Occupied Jerusalem

Young men carry the body of a slain youth to safety for fear of Israeli forces confiscating his remains. (Photo: Maan)

Two Palestinians were reportedly shot and killed during clashes in occupied East Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank on Friday, amid large-scale clashes across the occupied Palestinian territory over new Israeli security measures at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound. Prayers at Al-Aqsa were attended by Palestinian Muslims and Christians.

Christians & Muslims protest together against Zionist restriction on Muslim prayers in Al Aqsa Mosque#جمعة_الاقصى #FreeQuds #StandUpForQuds pic.twitter.com/qOsuez2sMq — Martin Lejeune (@Martin_Lejeune) July 21, 2017

A Palestinian teenager was killed during clashes in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Ras al-Amoud, as witnesses said that the youth was shot by an Israeli settler.

The youth was identified as 18-year-old Muhammad Mahmoud Sharaf from the neighborhood of Silwan. Witnesses said Sharaf was shot in the neck by an Israeli settler, and later succumbed to his wounds.

Watch how Israeli forces treat Palestinian worshipers at al-Aqsa#SaveAlAqsa pic.twitter.com/dNDKecOn64 — Press TV (@PressTV) July 21, 2017

Very shortly after his death, mourners carried out Sharaf’s funeral, out of fear that Israeli authorities might confiscate his body, as participants chanted slogans about the teenager and Al-Aqsa.

Meanwhile, another Palestinian, identified by medical sources as Muhammad Abu Ghanam, succumbed to his wounds in al-Makassed hospital after being shot by Israeli police forces during clashes in the Jerusalem neighborhood of al-Tur.

Young boy praying in Jerusalem with Thousands of Palestinians praying outside Al Aqsa moments before Israeli army attacks them killing 3 pic.twitter.com/KqvIsojulP — Ahmed Shihab-Eldin (@ASE) July 21, 2017

Witnesses said that Israeli forces raided the hospital on Friday afternoon looking to detain Palestinians who were injured during the clashes.

A funeral was also promptly held for Abu Ghanam, as Palestinians were filmed hauling his body over a wall surrounding the al-Makassed hospital to avoid Israeli forces confiscating it.

Witnesses said that Israeli forces fired sound bombs in the cemetery of al-Tur during the funeral.

Breaking: Israeli [non-military] snipers at al-Aqsa take turns shooting Palestinian worshippers #SaveAlAqsa pic.twitter.com/fNPjzwHPyf — Days of Palestine (@DaysofPalestine) July 21, 2017

Abu Ghanam was a 20-year-old resident of al-Tur and a second-year student at Birzeit University.

Later on Friday afternoon, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said a Palestinian succumbed to his wounds in a hospital in Ramallah after having been shot in the chest by Israeli forces during a demonstration in the village of Abu Dis in the Jerusalem district of the West Bank.

The slain Palestinian was identified by local sources as 17-year-old Muhammad Mahmoud Khalaf.

A Palestinian Red Crescent spokesperson said that in addition to the three deaths, at least 72 Palestinians had been injured in East Jerusalem.

(Maan, PC, Social Media)