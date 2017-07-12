Israeli War Game Camps Attract Tourism

Photo: MEMO

Ever wanted to try and shoot a Palestinian? Israel has set up a military simulator which allows tourists to do just that.

Controversial fantasy “anti-terrorism” camps set up in the occupied West Bank provide visitors with the opportunity to play the role of Israeli forces in a variety of situations, ranging from an explosion at a Jerusalem marketplace, to a stabbing attack and sniper tournament, Haaretz reported.

The industry has seen a boom in recent years, with six such facilities opening across the country, all of which use live ammunition. Former high ranking officers in the army teach tourists combat skills.

why caliber 3 is the hottest tourist attraction in israel, watch the video on ILTV: https://t.co/2DDZ9zl9SB via @YouTube — Caliber 3 (@caliber_3) January 24, 2017

Caliber 3, a camp set up in an illegal settlement, also includes a live demonstration of an attacker being taken down by police dogs, all for just $115 per person.

The tourism camps also serve in promoting the idea of the Israeli army as a moral force that is facing a real threat, primarily from Palestinians.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)