Israeli War Jets Carry out Several Airstrikes against Gaza

Smoke can be seen after an overnight Israeli airstrike in Gaza. (Photo: via File)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Four Palestinians were injured today after the Israeli air forces targeted the Gaza Strip with multiple airstrikes.

Israeli war jets fired four Israeli missiles at Shuhada site near Al-Nuseirat refugee camp.

An Israeli drone fired a missile at a watch-tower to the east of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

#BREAKING: Massive Airstrikes in Central #Gaza Now and Reports of 3 Injuries. — Nidal (@Nidalgazaui) February 27, 2017

Another airstrike in the Nahda neighborhood in the city was also reported.

Earlier, an Israeli airstrike hit an alleged military training site in Beit Lahiya to the north of Gaza.

The Palestinian Health Ministry noted that four Palestinians were injured during the airstrikes.

The Israeli airstrikes came after Israeli media sources claimed that a Palestinian projectile has landed in southern Israel this morning with no injuries reported.

(PalestineChronicle.com)