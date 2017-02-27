Israeli War Jets Carry out Several Airstrikes against Gaza

Israeli War Jets Carry out Several Airstrikes against GazaFeb 27 2017 / 6:40 pm
By Palestine Chronicle Staff
Four Palestinians were injured today after the Israeli air forces targeted the Gaza Strip with multiple airstrikes.
Israeli war jets fired four Israeli missiles at Shuhada site near Al-Nuseirat refugee camp.
An Israeli drone fired a missile at a watch-tower to the east of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.
#BREAKING: Massive Airstrikes in Central #Gaza Now and Reports of 3 Injuries.
— Nidal (@Nidalgazaui) February 27, 2017
Another airstrike in the Nahda neighborhood in the city was also reported.
Earlier, an Israeli airstrike hit an alleged military training site in Beit Lahiya to the north of Gaza.
#Photos of the airstrikes on the north of #Gaza strip a while ago. #GazaUnderAttack pic.twitter.com/sAtRPeek1S
— Days of Palestine (@DaysofPalestine) February 27, 2017
The Palestinian Health Ministry noted that four Palestinians were injured during the airstrikes.
The Israeli airstrikes came after Israeli media sources claimed that a Palestinian projectile has landed in southern Israel this morning with no injuries reported.
(PalestineChronicle.com)