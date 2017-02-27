Israeli War Jets Carry out Several Airstrikes against Gaza

Feb 27 2017 / 6:40 pm
Smoke can be seen after an overnight Israeli airstrike in Gaza. (Photo: via File)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Four Palestinians were injured today after the Israeli air forces targeted the Gaza Strip with multiple airstrikes.

Israeli war jets fired four Israeli missiles at Shuhada site near Al-Nuseirat refugee camp.

An Israeli drone fired a missile at a watch-tower to the east of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

Another airstrike in the Nahda neighborhood in the city was also reported.

Earlier, an Israeli airstrike hit an alleged military training site in Beit Lahiya to the north of Gaza.

The Palestinian Health Ministry noted that four Palestinians were injured during the airstrikes.

The Israeli airstrikes came after Israeli media sources claimed that a Palestinian projectile has landed in southern Israel this morning with no injuries reported.

(PalestineChronicle.com)

image_pdfimage_print
Posted by on Feb 27 2017 . Filed under News, slider, The Free Zone . You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 . You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

Leave a Comment

Please insert the correct number.

Support Palestine Chronicle
Support Palestine Chronicle
"The Palestine Chronicle is a beacon. History, witness, analysis and ways forward are here, written with authority and humanity. Long may it publish." — John Pilger.
Subscribe to Newsletter
Enter your email address to subscribe to our mailing list.
Email:
I Remember My Name
My Father Was A Freedom Fighter
separator
Being Palestinian
Disclaimer RSS Feed Contact us Donation Popup
© Copyright 1999-2017 PalestineChronicle.com. All rights reserved
Powered By MediaSeniors