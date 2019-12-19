Israeli Warplanes Attack Northern Gaza Strip

Israeli warplanes attacked targets in northern Gaza early Thursday morning.
There were no immediate reports of injuries.
Israeli airstrikes on Gaza National News https://t.co/dkYOOm2Poo pic.twitter.com/DVrJYxWh06
— National News (@NationalHaber) December 19, 2019
According to Palestinian media sources, fires engulfed the area hit by the airstrikes in Gaza. Firefighters were scrambled to tackle the flames.
On Tuesday a young Palestinian from Khan Younis, Abdullah Abu Naser, was killed in a targeted airstrike as he approached the Israeli border fence in Gaza.
الشهيد /عبد الله ابونصر
الذي إستشهد جنوب القطاع مساء اليوم.#🇵🇸❤🇵🇸
The martyr Abdullah Abu Naser.
Who was martyred south of the strip this evening.#🇵🇸❤🇵🇸 pic.twitter.com/kaOi44Zdu5
— محمد بن عبدالله القريشي (@3lgwEDrtQnddUUp) December 17, 2019
Nobody has been retrieved from the no-go area adjacent to the frontier. Nasser’s father has called on human rights organizations to aid him in the search for his son’s body.
(Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, PC, Social Media)
