Israeli Warplanes Attack Northern Gaza Strip

Israeli warplanes attacked targets in northern Gaza early Thursday morning.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

According to Palestinian media sources, fires engulfed the area hit by the airstrikes in Gaza. Firefighters were scrambled to tackle the flames.

On Tuesday a young Palestinian from Khan Younis, Abdullah Abu Naser, was killed in a targeted airstrike as he approached the Israeli border fence in Gaza.

الشهيد /عبد الله ابونصر

الذي إستشهد جنوب القطاع مساء اليوم.#🇵🇸❤🇵🇸

The martyr Abdullah Abu Naser.

Nobody has been retrieved from the no-go area adjacent to the frontier. Nasser’s father has called on human rights organizations to aid him in the search for his son’s body.

(Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, PC, Social Media)