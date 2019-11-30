Israeli Warplanes Attack Posts in Gaza, No Casualties (VIDEO)

Israeli warplanes attack targets in Gaza. (Photo: via Social Media)

Israeli warplanes attacked early this morning a post in the north of Gaza Strip causing damage but no casualties, reported WAFA correspondent.

The warplanes fired three missiles at the post causing fire and damage to the post and nearby property.

This is the second attack on the besieged Gaza Strip following the bombing late last night of another post east of Gaza City, also without causing any bodily harm.

Israel claims the attacks came after a projectile was fired yesterday from Gaza into southern Israel, which fell in open space and did not cause any damage or injuries.

The firing of the projectile apparently came after Israeli soldiers shot and killed yesterday a 16-year-old Palestinian boy on the Gaza border with Israel.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)

