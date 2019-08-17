Israeli Warplanes Attack Targets in Gaza

Israeli warplanes attacked early this morning several targets throughout the Gaza Strip causing damage but no injuries, according to WAFA correspondent.

He said the targets included open areas east of Tuffah suburb of Gaza City as well as farms east of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.

Israeli warplanes struck at least three targets in the Gaza Strip early on Saturday but caused no apparent casualties, a Palestinian security source saidhttps://t.co/9fDSgMFXvf pic.twitter.com/TixJN2JQsM — AFP news agency (@AFP) August 17, 2019

Missiles fired by the warplanes caused big holes in the ground and damage to areas but there were no immediate reports of injuries.

Israel claims the attack came after its Iron Dome system intercepted a rocket fired from Gaza into southern Israel.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)