Israeli Warplanes Attack Targets in Gaza

August 17, 2019 Blog, News, Slider
Israeli warplanes attack targets in Gaza. (Photo: via Social Media)

Israeli warplanes attacked early this morning several targets throughout the Gaza Strip causing damage but no injuries, according to WAFA correspondent.

He said the targets included open areas east of Tuffah suburb of Gaza City as well as farms east of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.

Missiles fired by the warplanes caused big holes in the ground and damage to areas but there were no immediate reports of injuries.

Israel claims the attack came after its Iron Dome system intercepted a rocket fired from Gaza into southern Israel.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)

