Israeli Warplanes Breach Lebanese Airspace

Two Israeli fighter jets and another reconnaissance aircraft have violated the Lebanese airspace, Lebanese army reported yesterday.

According to the army’s statement, the two warplanes violated the Lebanese airspace over Aalama Ech Chaab, adding that they had flown over the southern town of Chekka and then left the country’s airspace.

The Israeli reconnaissance aircraft, the army added, flew over the southern cities of Rayak and Baalbek and then left the airspace.

The Lebanese authorities called on the UN Security Council to force Israel to halt its violations against Lebanon’s sovereignty and to implement the provisions of the council’s resolution 1701.

Lebanon’s airspace and territorial waters have been constantly exposed to Israeli breaches, whether through military boats, warplanes or reconnaissance aircraft.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)