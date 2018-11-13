Israeli Warplanes Destroy Residential Buildings in Gaza (VIDEO)

Israeli warplanes carried out a campaign of airstrikes across the besieged Gaza Strip, overnight on Monday, targeting various locations and seriously damaging Palestinian buildings and property.

A Ma’an reporter said that Israeli warplanes destroyed a three-story residential building in the al-Nasr neighborhood in Gaza City.

Buildings flattened, lives snuffed out – Destruction in Gaza's Khan Younis after clandestine Israeli raid https://t.co/MOkvilS3xU — in pictures pic.twitter.com/cLhbBbbEd9 — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) November 13, 2018

Another Israeli warplane fired a warning missile at a college building in the Tel al-Hawa neighborhood, west of Gaza City, causing material damages to the area.

🇵🇸#Gaza : Al-Rahma building which was just completely destroyed by Israeli occupation warplanes . pic.twitter.com/cWeslMU1Ad — Shehab News (@ShehabAgencyEn) November 12, 2018

Reports confirmed that Israeli warplanes also targeted agricultural lands in Gaza City, and in the central, northern and southern parts of the Strip.

No injuries were reported.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)