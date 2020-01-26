Israeli Warplanes Strike Several Targets in Gaza

Israeli warplanes and drones carried out multiple airstrikes on Saturday night, targeting several locations in the southern Gaza Strip district of Khan Younis.

Drones struck with three missiles two locations east of Khan Younis city. A few minutes later, F16 fighter jets bombed the two locations with two missiles causing huge damage there and partial damages to neighboring facilities.

Salwa is only 11 years old. She survived an Israeli airstrike that killed her family and destroyed her home. https://t.co/0dZByUoI8P pic.twitter.com/ZLKkOsJVEA — Sami Al-Subaihi (@SamiAlsubaihi) January 26, 2020

No casualties were reported.

Israel has been enforcing a blockade of the Gaza Strip since 2007.

(The Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)