Israeli Warplanes Strike Several Targets in Gaza

January 26, 2020 Blog, News, Slider
One of the sites hit by an Israeli airstrikes in Khan Younis in the southern of Gaza Strip. (Photo: via Twitter)

Israeli warplanes and drones carried out multiple airstrikes on Saturday night, targeting several locations in the southern Gaza Strip district of Khan Younis.

Drones struck with three missiles two locations east of Khan Younis city. A few minutes later, F16 fighter jets bombed the two locations with two missiles causing huge damage there and partial damages to neighboring facilities.

No casualties were reported.

Israel has been enforcing a blockade of the Gaza Strip since 2007.

(The Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)

