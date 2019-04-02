Israeli Watchdog Finds Fake Pro-Netanyahu Social Media Accounts

April 2, 2019 Blog, News, Slider
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (Photo: via AJE)

A watchdog group in Israel says it has found a network of fake social media accounts spreading information about Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ahead of a national election.

Noam Rotem and Yuval Adam, two researchers from the Big Bots Project, said in a report on Monday that they have uncovered hundreds of accounts promoting Netanyahu’s Likud party and attacking his opponents.

No direct connection has been found between the network and Netanyahu or the Likud, according to the report.

Adam said his project discovered a network that included a number of real people, along with hundreds of Twitter accounts that appeared to be fake or duplicated.

Opinion polls show Netanyahu and his main rival, Benny Gantz, a former army chief, in a close race ahead of a vote that has been overshadowed by corruption charges against the prime minister, who is seeking a fifth term in office.

The campaign has focused largely on personal attacks between the two frontrunners, with Gantz taking aim at Netanyahu’s alleged ethical lapses, and Netanyahu painting Gantz as a weak “leftist”. The prime minister’s Likud Party has also tried to portray Gantz as being mentally unstable.

Netanyahu’s son Yair, who has sparked controversy in the past with his social media activity, has frequently liked posts by the network’s accounts. The Big Bots watchdog group said it was unclear who was operating the network, which has relayed tens of thousands of tweets that were viewed more than 2.5 million times.

In response to the allegations, the Likud party denied any connection to the network and said the accounts identified by the researchers were real.

Israelis will vote in a national election on April 9.

(AJE, PC, Social Media)

Help the Palestine Chronicle Build a Movement of Truth

Please help us continue with this vital mission. To make a contribution using your Paypal account or credit card, please click HERE Or kindly send your contribution to: PO Box 196, Mountlake Terrace, WA, 98043, USA

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.