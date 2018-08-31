Israeli Weapons Used in Genocide against Rohingya Muslims

“Israeli weapons are used in the ethnic and religious cleansing carried out by the Myanmar army against the Rohingya minority, resulting in the persecution of 700,000 Muslims who were slaughtered and expelled from their country, ”said Israeli writer and journalist Tsur Shezaf in an article published by the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth.

Israel has a long dark record of supplying arms to brutal dictatorships. From South Africa to Myanmar, Israel is addicted to genocidal, murderous regimes. https://t.co/qWNgME7YtF — Suzy Snowflake (@palestininianpr) August 30, 2018

Shezaf asserted that:

“Israel contributed to the grievances of Rohingya Muslims through its refusal to abide by the UN international boycott resolutions to prevent supplying Myanmar with arms.”

Shezaf added that:

“Israel and Myanmar have longstanding historical ties, and it is not reasonable that we repeat today the same mistakes that we made in South Africa, during the apartheid regime, with Myanmar which is committing ethnic cleansing crimes. Currently, Israel is contributing to a new tragedy.”

This is what happens when parts of a society are systematically demonized and marginalized. Genocide with help of #Israel and Australia, and the rest of the world again is silent. https://t.co/47ZqBi8VVm — Mr. Stino (@Stinodepino) August 30, 2018

He confirmed that:

“Israel’s continued support for Myanmar’s actions, through sending arms and military supplies despite the mass killings, property destruction and rapes committed by the Army. This is an unjustifiable imbecility. This will result in the creation of new refugee camps around Myanmar, specifically in Bangladesh, and from there more armed groups will surface.”

The Burmese government is now at par with the Israeli government, both practicing ethnic-cleansing and murder while insisting that they are fighting terrorism. In both Tel Aviv and Yangon, the two governments are cracking down on journalists who dare… https://t.co/H4dMhOBoqi — Ramzy Baroud (@RamzyBaroud) August 26, 2018

He also noted that Israel continues, through its army, security services, and military industries, sending various weapons to the Armed Forces of Myanmar, including military technology.

