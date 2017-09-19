Israelis Aiming for a ‘Greater Jerusalem’ by 2020

The City of Jerusalem. (Photo: File)

Khalil Tafakji, head of the Maps Department at the Orient House in Occupied East Jerusalem, said Israel is trying to complete the scheme of “Greater Jerusalem” by the year 2020 by annexing Gush Etzion, Maaleh Adumim and Pisgat Zeev settlements.

He explained that annexing these three large settlements is a geographic tactic that would give Israeli settlers the upper hand and turn Palestinians into a minority in the Jerusalem area and turn them into isolated communities.

In an interview with Voice of Palestine radio, Tafakji said talks are underway to extend the plan until 2050 to have time to establish more settlements, infrastructure, tunnels, roads and railways, as well as an airport between Jerusalem and Jericho.

The 2020 municipal plan for Jerusalem explicitly set out a "demographic target of 60% Israelis and 40% Palestinians" pic.twitter.com/q5n85EQony — Palest Return Centre (@prclondon) April 25, 2017

All of the above would eventually link all settlements inside Jerusalem and isolate Palestinian villages.

He pointed that Israel’s plan aims to establish a state of settlements within the West Bank and isolate Palestinian cities and villages, which would only be connected through bridges and tunnels.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)