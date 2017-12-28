Israelis Who Attacked Palestinian Highschool Have History of Terrorizing Nablus (VIDEO)

December 28, 2017 News, Videos
Israeli settlers attacked the school during exams, forcing the school to evacuate its students. (Photo: Social Media)

Jewish settlers attacked Burin High School in the northern West Bank district of Nablus on Thursday.

Israeli soldiers, provided protection to the settlers who came from the illegal settlement of Yitzhar.

The soldiers fired tear gas and rubber bullets at Palestinians, causing several cases of suffocation from gas inhalation and rubber bullet injuries.

Omran said the students were sitting for their mid-term exams when some 15 settlers attacked the school.

The school was forced to postpone the exams and evacuate the students as the facility was saturated with tear gas.

Settlers from Yitzhar have the reputation for being particularly confrontational and have been arrested themselves for launching attacks on Israeli soldiers in the past.

Palestinian residents have also come under fire and have been assaulted while working their fields.

Yitzhar settlers been known for carrying out campaigns of intimidation, cutting down and setting fire to Palestinian olive groves in the area.

According the Haaretz, in spite of terrorizing Palestinians in the area,  Yitzhar settlers have received monetary support from US President’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, whose donations to settlements include small sum to a radical yeshiva in Yitzhar that has served as a base for violent attacks against Palestinian villages and Israeli security forces.

(PC, Wafa, Social Media)

