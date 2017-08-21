Israelis Demolish Palestinian Kindergarten in West Bank

EU Heads of Missions reminded Israel demolishing the school is a clear violation of international humanitarian law. (Photo: Maan)

Israeli forces have reportedly demolished a kindergarten in the Bedouin community of Jabal al-Baba in the outskirts of al-Eizariya in the occupied West Bank district of Jerusalem.

According to a report from Jerusalem-based al-Quds News and corroborated by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), the kindergarten was dismantled early Monday morning.

Large numbers of Israeli soldiers and forces from the Israeli Civil Administration raided the community as Israeli bulldozers began to raze the school to the ground.

Demolition Alert ⚠ Israeli occupation forces demolished a Palestinian KINDERGARTEN school in Jabal al Baba, occcupied Jerusalem. pic.twitter.com/6Wj4ccEU9C — OccPal-Gaza (@OccPalGaza) August 21, 2017

According to al-Quds, Israeli forces confiscated property from inside the kindergarten before the demolition and ripped apart European Union flags that were posted in the building – an indication that the structure had been built with EU funds.

Israeli forces have demolished dozens of homes in Jabal al-Baba area, many of them built with assistance from the EU and humanitarian organizations, over the past few years. The hill is populated by some 55 Bedouin families (around 300 people) who have inhabited the area for 65 years, and face constant threat of being expelled from their homes.

Some 90 Palestinian Bedouins, the majority of them children, were left homeless when Israeli forces disassembled EU-donated mobile homes in the Jabal al-Baba in May 2016.

'We shall remain': Bedouin of Jabal al-Baba face an uphill battle to keep their land https://t.co/zuslLmgwnj — Mondoweiss (@Mondoweiss) May 10, 2017

Jabal al-Baba, like other Bedouin communities in the region, is under threat of forcible transfer by Israel for being located in the contentious “E1 corridor” set up by the Israeli government to link annexed East Jerusalem with the mega settlement of Maale Adumim.

Israeli authorities plan to build thousands of homes for Jewish-only settlements in E1, which would effectively divide the West Bank and make the creation of a contiguous Palestinian state — as envisaged by the two-state solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict – almost impossible.

(Maan, PC, Social Media)