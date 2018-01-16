Israeli forces shot and killed a 24-year-old Palestinian student and former prisoner during clashes on Monday in the northern occupied West Bank district of Qalqiliya, reported Ma’an News Agency.

Ahmad Abd al-Jaber Muhammad Salim was critically injured in the head with a live bullet during clashes in his hometown of Jayyous before he succumbed to the wounds just minutes later.

#Watch the moment when 24-year-old Ahmad Salim was shot an injured by IOF live bullets during clashes in the village of Jayyous, in the eastern Qalqilia, earlier today; Ahmed succumbed to his wounds right away.#GroupPalestine #BoycottIsrael #BDS #MB #قروب_فلسطيني pic.twitter.com/vkbNM2uH4V — alQuds (@palestine_bs) January 15, 2018

Salim was a student at al-Quds Open University in Qalqiliya and the secretary of the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine (DFLP) student bloc.

Witnesses said that Israeli soldiers opened fire at Salim from less than 20 meters away, and that they prevented Palestinian ambulances from reaching him by firing tear gas at ambulances and paramedics.

#Watch | The 24-year-old Ahmad Abuljaber Salim, who was shot dead by the Israeli occupation forces during clashes in Jayous village, #Qalqilia, surrounded by his family upon the arrival of his body to the hospital!#United4AlQuds pic.twitter.com/gtb3bUCZ8d — Palestinians abroad (@PalesAbroadE) January 16, 2018

Shortly after Salim was killed, Israeli forces later closed off the main road in Qalqiliya, while Palestinian youth threw rocks at Israeli settler vehicles on the road passing by the nearby town of Azzun.

Salim was a former prisoner who spent three years in Israeli prison, and was released in 2016. Shortly after he was released he enrolled in university to continue his studies that were interrupted by his arrest.

Since January 1st 2018 #Israel has killed 4 Palestinians. No #Israeli occupation soldier has been arrested for the killings, which include three children aged 16. Today Israel killed 24-year-old student leader Ahmad Salim. He was shot in head. pic.twitter.com/JTB32cvR6W — Raimo Kangasniemi (@rk70534) January 15, 2018

He is the fourth Palestinian to have been killed by Israeli forces since the beginning of the year. Three of the four were 16-years-old.

Israeli forces have long been criticized for their use of excessive force against Palestinian protesters who did not pose a grave threat to soldiers at their time of death, and who could have been suppressed or detained in a non-lethal manner.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)