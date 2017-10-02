Israelis Shoot 11-Year-Old Palestinian in the Head with Rubber Coated Steel Bullet

Rights groups have routinely condemned Israeli authorities for their use of excessive force against Palestinians. (Photo: Ma'an)

Three Palestinians, including an 11-year-old boy, were injured Monday evening when Israeli forces raided Shufat refugee camp in occupied East Jerusalem, sparking violent clashes.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said that the child was evacuated in a moderate condition to Israel’s Hadassah Medical Center in Jerusalem after Israeli forces shot him in the forehead with a rubber-coated steel bullet.

A man in his 60s and another resident who was not identified further were also treated on the scene after they were shot with rubber bullets. Several others suffered from severe tear gas inhalation.

Israeli soldiers often aim for the eyes when firing rubber bullets at unarmed Palestinians. #Israel #FreePalestine https://t.co/mezqWEi4dd — Antony Warren (@Lovejoy999) August 5, 2017

Spokesman for the Fatah movement in Shufat Thaer Fasfous said that Israeli forces had stormed the camp through its main entrance in large numbers and deployed heavily in the refugee camp’s streets, causing clashes to erupt between local youth and Israeli troops.

Shufat refugee camp is located in northeastern Jerusalem within Israel’s municipal boundaries of the city, but is encircled on three sides by Israel’s separation wall, forcing residents to pass through a congested military checkpoint to access the rest of Jerusalem where most claim residency status.

#Israel which occupies Palestnian land and its soldiers shoot Palestinians with live bullets criticizes #Spain for using rubber bullets😏 https://t.co/hwr3HddhIB — ᖴᒪᗩᑎ ᗷIᑎ ᖴᒪᗩᑎ (@Flan_Bahrain) October 2, 2017

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)