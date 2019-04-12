Israel’s Attempt to Reach the Moon Fails

April 12, 2019 Blog, News, Slider
Israel’s Attempt to Reach the Moon Failed. (Photo: File)

Israel’s hopes to be the fourth nation to reach the moon were dashed when spacecraft ‘Beresheet’ failed to land last night.

The privately-funded Israeli organization SpaceIL announced on Twitter that the landing had failed at 9 pm.

The main engine failed, causing the spacecraft to crash.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who was watching from the control room near Tel Aviv, said:

“If at first you don’t succeed, you try again.”

The joint venture between SpaceIL and Israel Aerospace Industries cost a total of $100 million and was an attempt to pave the way for low cost-space travel.

Beresheet was launched on February 22, 2019, from Cape Canaveral in Florida and took weeks to reach the moon – far longer than previous missions which took a matter of days.

Some Twitter users took to the internet to make jokes about Israel’s attempts to annex the moon, in reference to their illegal occupation of Palestine.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

Help the Palestine Chronicle Build a Movement of Truth

Please help us continue with this vital mission. To make a contribution using your Paypal account or credit card, please click HERE Or kindly send your contribution to: PO Box 196, Mountlake Terrace, WA, 98043, USA

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.