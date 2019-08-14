Israel’s FM Sends Bahrain Counterpart and ‘Friend’ Eid Greetings

August 14, 2019 Blog, News, Slider
Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Khalid Bin Ahmed Al Khalifah (R) meets with his Israeli counterpart Israel Katz in the US. (Photo: via Social Media)

Bahraini Foreign Minister Khaled Bin Ahmed Al Khalifa yesterday received salutations for the Muslim celebration of Eid from his Israeli counterpart and “friend” Yisrael Katz.

Katz wrote on Twitter:

“My friend Khalid Bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, Bahrain’s foreign minister, I would like to wish you and the people of Bahrain a blessed Eid Al-Adha holiday.”

He added:

“I hope that the heritage of the sons of Abraham, which we share with you, will lead to peace and brotherhood between the two peoples and to cooperation between the two countries. I look forward to seeing you again soon.”

Al Khalifa and Katz held their first open and public meeting in the US on the sidelines of the Advance Religious Freedom conference in mid-July.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)

Know the Truth about Palestine

Dear Reader,
You have carried us through years of honest and accurate coverage and we are confident that you will carry us through the next stage, which promises to be more critical than ever, for Palestine and for all of us.
Make a contribution to support the Palestine Chronicle.
Click HERE to donate using your credit card or PayPal.
Or, click HERE to learn more.

(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization. All donations are tax deductible)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.