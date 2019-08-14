Israel’s FM Sends Bahrain Counterpart and ‘Friend’ Eid Greetings

Bahraini Foreign Minister Khaled Bin Ahmed Al Khalifa yesterday received salutations for the Muslim celebration of Eid from his Israeli counterpart and “friend” Yisrael Katz.

Katz wrote on Twitter:

“My friend Khalid Bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, Bahrain’s foreign minister, I would like to wish you and the people of Bahrain a blessed Eid Al-Adha holiday.”

صديقي خالد بن أحمد آل خليفة وزير خارجية البحرين @khalidalkhalifa، أود أن أتمنى لك ولشعب البحرين عيدا مباركا بمناسبة عيد الأضحى. أتمنى أن يؤدي تراث أبناء إبراهيم، الذي نشاركه معكم إلى السلام والأخوة بين الشعبين وإلى التعاون بين البلدين. أتطلع إلى رؤيتك مرة أخرى قريبا. pic.twitter.com/v1OHBqYK2p — ישראל כ”ץ Israel Katz (@Israel_katz) August 13, 2019

He added:

“I hope that the heritage of the sons of Abraham, which we share with you, will lead to peace and brotherhood between the two peoples and to cooperation between the two countries. I look forward to seeing you again soon.”

Al Khalifa and Katz held their first open and public meeting in the US on the sidelines of the Advance Religious Freedom conference in mid-July.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)