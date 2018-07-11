Israel’s Labor Party Quits Socialist International over BDS Support (VIDEO)

Israel’s Labor Party yesterday informed Socialist International that it was leaving the global alliance with immediate effect, following the organization’s recent endorsement of the Palestinian-led Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement, reported the Jerusalem Post.

Socialist Internarional called to boycott Israel over “occupation and Apartheid against the Palestinian people,” Israeli Labor suspends its membership, @HilikBar calls the decision “biased, blind to facts or reality, and partially antisemitic” https://t.co/UVPSDv7fa6 — Lahav Harkov (@LahavHarkov) July 10, 2018

The Labor Party said its decision to suspend its membership would become permanent if the support for BDS was not rescinded.

In a letter, Labor’s MK Hilik Bar claimed that the Declaration on the Palestinian Question adopted by Socialist International is “biased, blind to facts or reality, and partially antisemitic”.

Alliance of 140 global political parties endorses BDS and urges military embargo on terrorist Israel. Jerusalem is the capital of Palestine forever 🇵🇸#BoycottIsrael #BDS pic.twitter.com/T2jDz9GtAy — Jerusalem Eye (@Freefighters0) July 11, 2018

The letter continued:

“The Declaration further weakens the alleged legitimacy of the organization you lead. The language and arguments of the Declaration make it clear that until its cancellation – there is no real dialogue to have with you, or with your organization on this issue.”

Labor also attacked Socialist International for expressing “solidarity with the progressive forces in Israel”, stating that “until the full and formal cancellation of this poor one-sided and miserable declaration, your ‘solidarity’ is not desirable by us”.

Israeli Labor Party Leaves Socialist International After It Approves #BDS https://t.co/omOJHnJNYt via @BreitbartNews — Rυтнαηαѕια #Ƥαℓєѕтιηє #BDS #BoycottEurovision2019 (@Ruthanasia) July 11, 2018

The Socialist International resolution that passed

“calls all governments and civil society organisations to activate boycott, divestment and sanctions (BDS) against the Israeli occupation, all the occupation institutions, and the illegal Israeli settlements including the total embargo on all forms of military trade and cooperation with Israel as long as it continues its policies of occupation and Apartheid against the Palestinian people.”

Socialist International adopts BDS, calls for military embargo on Israel https://t.co/eV9ixhHMT5 pic.twitter.com/8SxMRk4AEU — /r/Palestine (@FAREEQAWALPAL) July 11, 2018

Socialist International is a worldwide organization of social democratic, socialist and labor parties, currently bringing together some 140 political parties and organizations from across the globe.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)