Israel’s Mossad Chief Prepares to Succeed Netanyahu

Chief of Israeli Mossad, Yossi Cohen, is preparing to succeed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as the head of the Likud party, Al-Quds Al-Arabi newspaper reported on Friday.

In the past, Netanyahu has hinted to Cohen as a possible replacement for him, among other figures of Likud.

A report on Israeli channel Hadashot TV said the head of Israel's Mossad spy agency Yossi Cohen and the United States were involved in diplomatic efforts to formalise ties, which could be made public before Israel's election next year. https://t.co/EdCQcVBtRJ — The New Arab (@The_NewArab) December 9, 2018

According to the Hebrew Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth, Al-Quds Al-Arabi stated that Cohen had examined the seriousness of Netanyahu’s intention years ago.

After the countdown had commenced for Netanyahu, Cohen mentioned that he had started to receive calls asking whether he intended to accept a position as successor.

.@netanyahu sees ambassador to US, #Mossad chief as possible successors – report. In rare comment on country’s future leadership, Israel’s longest-serving PM said to list just two candidates, Ron Dermer and Yossi Cohen, neither from Likudhttps://t.co/qtbv9Gz0Rn — CJP Israel 🇮🇱 (@CJPIsrael) August 16, 2019

Cohen explained “yes, I am naturally attracted to leadership in politics, diplomacy and strategic issues. This might push me to think of something like this [leading Likud].”

Cohen’s term as Mossad leader ends in 2020, and he has disclosed that he would consider this option after completing his term, noting that he has received thousands of positive recommendations after publicizing the issue of succeeding Netanyahu.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)