Israel’s Right-Wing Candidates Sign Pledge to Annex 60% of West Bank (VIDEO)

August 6, 2019 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
Illegal Israeli Jewish settlement near Jerusalem. (Photo: ActiveStill.org)

Candidates of several Israeli right-wing parties yesterday signed a document agreeing to annex 60 percent of the occupied West Bank – Area C, Quds Press reported.

Israel’s Public Broadcaster reported the document saying:

“Israel is a national home for Jews, guarantees individual rights and equality among all citizens, opposes the creation of a Palestinian state and imposes sovereignty over Judea and Samaria [the West Bank].”

Area C covers 60 percent of the occupied West Bank and was designated as such by the Oslo Accords. It is under full Israeli military and administrative control. There are a number of illegal Jewish only settlements located in the area and Israel has been working to increase the number of settlers in the West Bank.

Israeli authorities are set to advance more than 2,400 settlement housing units this week, in parallel to granting retroactive approval to four unauthorized settlement outposts, according to settlement watchdog Peace Now.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)

