Israel’s UN Envoy to Resign to Run Against Netanyahu

Israeli Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon. (Photo: File)

Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon is expected to resign from his post in order to run against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a leadership contest which is expected to be called.

According to reports, Danon will stand against Netanyahu to head the Likud party in next year’s general elections which were triggered after the Knesset voted yesterday to dissolve itself.

Numerous sites had reported that Danon had already resigned however these were denied by his office.

i24News reported the Israeli mission to the UN saying in a statement:

“On behalf of Ambassador Danon, the recent reports of his resignation are incorrect.”

Danon was one of the powerful political force within the Likud, i24News reported, saying he chaired the party’s Central Committee prior to his nomination for the UN post, noting that he and Netanyahu “have been locked in bitter dispute over various issues throughout their political careers.”

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

