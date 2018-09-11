Italy Approves Additional Funding to UNRWA

The Italian government approved, on Monday, additional funding to United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) programs in Lebanon and in the Gaza Strip.

A press release by the Italian Consulate in Jerusalem said that Italy approved an additional funding of EUR 3.5 million in support of UNRWA.

“In accordance with the well-established Italian support to UNRWA, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, and given the serious financial difficulties that UNRWA is facing, Italy has approved an additional funding of EUR 3.5 million for programs to be carried out in Lebanon and in the Gaza Strip.”

Italy’s press release added that:

“The contribution comes on top of the financial effort already set up by Italy for the benefit of the Agency. This effort, considered as a whole $14 million in 2017, allows our country to be the 14th most important donor of the agency.”

The statement said:

“UNRWA keeps playing an essential part by providing basic services to more than 5 million Palestinian refugees. Its activities contribute in a concrete manner to the stability of the region.”

Italy’s additional contribution comes after the United States, the largest donor to UNRWA, announced that it is cutting all funding to the agency, last month.

