J-Lo Lambasted for ‘Endorsing Apartheid’ over Controversial Concert in Israel

Popstar Jennifer Lopez, known as J-Lo, in Tel Aviv. (Photo: via Social Media)

Popstar Jennifer Lopez, known as J-Lo, has been slammed for playing in Israel, despite strong calls to boycott the controversial Tel Aviv concert.

Uploading photos and videos of her performance, J-Lo was faced with a backlash from rights activists, urging her to respect Palestinian human rights.

She performed in Israel days after celebrating her birthday as a part of her “It’s My Party” tour.

In a video snippet she uploaded on her Twitter account, she praised the “amazing energy” in the Tel Aviv concert, outraging activists who rushed to slam her on social media platforms.

J-lo was joined by a 100-person entourage “including dancers, instrumentalists, and light and sound technicians bearing 45 tons of equipment”, The Times of Israel reported.

Upon arriving, the Puerto Rican-American singer referred to Israel as the motherland, to which many hit back at her for doing so.

Palestinians use their Boycott Divestment Sanctions movement to raise awareness for the crimes happening against them.

The non-violent BDS movement says it is inspired by the campaign that targeted South Africa’s apartheid regime and is seeking put an end to Israel’s brutal occupation of the West Bank.

Israel sees the movement as a strategic threat and accuses it of anti-Semitism – a claim activists firmly deny, calling it an attempt to discredit them.

But BDS, which adheres to peaceful resistance, aims to pressure Israel to adhere to international law and human rights by lobbying various states, institutions, and personas to understand its oppression of Palestinians and take action as a result.

The peaceful movement operates by pressuring corporations, artists and academic institutions to sever ties with Israel with supporters saying activities are aimed at promoting a Palestinian statehood.

(Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, PC, Social Media)

