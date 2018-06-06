Jeremy Corbin: ‘West’s Support of Israeli Violence is Shameful’

The United Kingdom’s Labour Party leader, Jeremy Corbyn, has criticized Israel’s killing of Palestinian protesters – along with the “silence” and “support” of Western governments – as “shameful.”

The front of the Free Palestine demo heading to parliament earlier where a statement of solidarity from Jeremy Corbyn was read out. Fantastic to have a Labour Leader who stands up for the Palestinians.#FreePalestine 🇵🇸 pic.twitter.com/QIVvEnR9oi — Alastair Gordon (@alastairgrdn) June 5, 2018

“The killing of Razzan Najjar, the 22-year-old medical volunteer shot by an Israeli sniper in Gaza on Friday, is the latest tragic reminder of the outrageous and indiscriminate brutality being meted out, under orders from the (Benjamin) Netanyahu government. […] The silence, or worse support, for this flagrant illegality, from many Western governments, including our own, has been shameful.”

Corbyn said the United Kingdom, as a permanent U.N. Security Council member, has a “particular responsibility” to ensure there is accountability and “effective international action to halt the killings.”

I have asked for this statement to be read out at this evening's Right of Return demonstration in London for justice for… Gepostet von Jeremy Corbyn am Dienstag, 5. Juni 2018

The Labour leader said:

“The U.K. government’s decision not to support either a U.N. Commission of Inquiry into the shocking scale of killings of civilian protesters in Gaza, or the more recent UN resolution condemning indiscriminate Israeli use of force – and calling for the protection of Palestinians – is morally indefensible.”

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn tells Israel: “We cannot turn a blind eye to these repeated and dangerous breaches of international law.” https://t.co/4awofE4cvt — EllieMc (@elliemc42) June 6, 2018

Last week, the United States vetoed a U.N. Security Council resolution that condemned Israel’s use of force against Palestinians after it had passed the vote. The United Kingdom abstained from the vote, while France, Russia, Bolivia, China, Ivory Coast, Kazakhstan, Peru, Sweden, and Ecuatorial Guinea backed the Kuwait-proposed measure.

The United States had put forward a countermeasure condemning and blaming Palestinian political group Hamas for the violence, a measure that did not receive the support of a single country in the 15-member council.

