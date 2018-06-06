Jeremy Corbin: ‘West’s Support of Israeli Violence is Shameful’

June 6, 2018 Blog, News
Jeremy Corbyn leading a 2014 demonstration against the Israeli war on Gaza. (Photo: RonF, via Flickr, file)

The United Kingdom’s Labour Party leader, Jeremy Corbyn, has criticized Israel’s killing of Palestinian protesters – along with the “silence” and “support” of Western governments – as “shameful.”

“The killing of Razzan Najjar, the 22-year-old medical volunteer shot by an Israeli sniper in Gaza on Friday, is the latest tragic reminder of the outrageous and indiscriminate brutality being meted out, under orders from the (Benjamin) Netanyahu government. […] The silence, or worse support, for this flagrant illegality, from many Western governments, including our own, has been shameful.”

Corbyn said the United Kingdom, as a permanent U.N. Security Council member, has a “particular responsibility” to ensure there is accountability and “effective international action to halt the killings.”

I have asked for this statement to be read out at this evening's Right of Return demonstration in London for justice for…

Gepostet von Jeremy Corbyn am Dienstag, 5. Juni 2018

The Labour leader said:

“The U.K. government’s decision not to support either a U.N. Commission of Inquiry into the shocking scale of killings of civilian protesters in Gaza, or the more recent UN resolution condemning indiscriminate Israeli use of force – and calling for the protection of Palestinians – is morally indefensible.”

Last week, the United States vetoed a U.N. Security Council resolution that condemned Israel’s use of force against Palestinians after it had passed the vote. The United Kingdom abstained from the vote, while France, Russia, Bolivia, China, Ivory Coast, Kazakhstan, Peru, Sweden, and Ecuatorial Guinea backed the Kuwait-proposed measure.

The United States had put forward a countermeasure condemning and blaming Palestinian political group Hamas for the violence, a measure that did not receive the support of a single country in the 15-member council.

(TeleSur, PC, Social Media)

Related Articles

Blog

Israeli Forces Shell Gaza Overnight

September 4, 2016 Blog, News

Israeli tanks shelled northern Gaza last night. No injuries were reported. Earlier yesterday, Israeli sources claimed that an Israeli force near the border town of Natif Hatsra was targeted by gunfire. https://twitter.com/Col_Connaughton/status/772382208078340096 An Israeli spokesperson […]

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.