Jericho School Ordered to be Demolished by Israelis

Israeli policemen stand by as a bulldozer preparing for a demolition in the West Bank (Photo: Activestills.org)

Israeli forces have issued a new demolition notice to Mahmood Al-Jarmi, the head teacher of a Bedouin school near the city of Jericho, north of the West Bank, which is attended by children from various Bedouin communities located in Area C.

The Israeli army has previously threatened to demolish the school under the pretext that it does not have a permit.

Al-Jarmi has appealed to governmental, international and civil institutions and the local community to stand by them in the face of Israeli aggression. He has also called on the media to expose Israeli brutality.

Al-Jarmi stressed that the parents and the faculty are standing strong in the face of Israeli occupation.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)