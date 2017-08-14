Jerusalem: EU Calls On Israel To Reconsider Eviction of Palestinian Family

In a statment the EU stressed the illegality of Israel's settlement policy. (Photo: Social Media)

The European Union missions in Jerusalem and Ramallah expressed concern at the imminent threat of eviction by Israeli authorities of the Shamasneh family from their home in the neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah in East Jerusalem.

In a statement Sunday, EU missions called on the Israeli authorities to reconsider the decision, saying, “The eviction, if carried out, would be the first in the area since 2009. Further settlement plans including evictions are being moved forward in Sheikh Jarrah.”

The Shamasneh family is one of at least 180 households in East-Jerusalem, mainly in Sheikh Jarrah, Silwan, the Old City and Beit Safafa, facing the threat of eviction from their homes.

“The EU missions in Jerusalem and Ramallah recall the successive Foreign Affairs Council Conclusions and statements in which the EU has repeated its strong opposition to Israel’s settlement policy and actions taken in this context, including evictions and demolitions,” the statement said.

“The settlement policy is illegal under international law, and its continuation undermines the viability of the two-state solution and the prospect for a lasting peace.”

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)