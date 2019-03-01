Jerusalem: Israel Closes Restaurant for ‘Hiring Staff from West Bank’

Israeli occupation forces closed a Palestinian restaurant in Jerusalem today under the pretext that the owner hired staff from the occupied West Bank.

Ma’an reported that Abu Ali Homs and Falafel in Salahaddin Street was said to have employed Palestinians who did not have “a permit to enter Jerusalem”.

Rashad Ashti said that the Israeli police summoned his uncle Rushdi for interrogation at dawn, and informed him of the decision to close the restaurant and then took him to the restaurant and placed the closure notice on it in front of him.

Ashti said the Israeli occupation forces stormed the restaurant on Tuesday and Wednesday and searched it. On Wednesday, his uncle and a worker were arrested and released.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)