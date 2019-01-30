Jerusalem: Palestinian Teen Killed at Israeli Checkpoint (VIDEO)

Israeli occupation forces shot and killed a Palestinian teen at the al-Zaayim checkpoint, on a road that leads to the entrance of the illegal Jewish settlement of Maale Adumim, east of occupied Jerusalem, on Wednesday morning.

30th of January 2019

Palestine – Ramallah 16 year old girl Samah Zuheir Mubarak shot and killed at a military check point shortly ago pic.twitter.com/TfNqlylj5V — Mh (@HarouatMed) January 30, 2019

Hebrew-language news sites reported that Israeli soldiers deployed at the checkpoint opened fire at a Palestinian teen who was allegedly wielding a knife and running towards them.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health identified the killed teen as 16-year-old Samah Zuheir Mubarak, a resident from Ramallah City.

Samah Mubarak from #Ramallah, who was killed by the Israeli occupation forces on the grounds that she tried to carry out a stabbing at the al-Za'im checkpoint east of #Jerusalem pic.twitter.com/rptqe6la5n — PRUF48 (@pruf48) January 30, 2019

An Israeli police spokesperson said in a statement that the Palestinian teen attempted to stab one of the Israeli soldiers situated at the checkpoint when security forces intervened and opened fire.

The teen was critically injured, however, succumbed to her injuries within a few minutes.

No injuries were reported among Israelis.

The moment when the Israeli soldiers executed a Palestinian student Samah Mubarak at a checkpoint near the occupied #Jerusalem today.#IsraeliCrimes pic.twitter.com/PrQPKwg7Hf — Days of Palestine (@DaysofPalestine) January 30, 2019

The checkpoint was temporarily closed following the alleged attack.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)