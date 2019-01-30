Jerusalem: Palestinian Teen Killed at Israeli Checkpoint (VIDEO)

Samah Zuheir Mubarak, 16, was shot and killed at an Israeli checkpoint. (Photo: via Social Media)

Israeli occupation forces shot and killed a Palestinian teen at the al-Zaayim checkpoint, on a road that leads to the entrance of the illegal Jewish settlement of Maale Adumim, east of occupied Jerusalem, on Wednesday morning.

Hebrew-language news sites reported that Israeli soldiers deployed at the checkpoint opened fire at a Palestinian teen who was allegedly wielding a knife and running towards them.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health identified the killed teen as 16-year-old Samah Zuheir Mubarak, a resident from Ramallah City.

An Israeli police spokesperson said in a statement that the Palestinian teen attempted to stab one of the Israeli soldiers situated at the checkpoint when security forces intervened and opened fire.

The teen was critically injured, however, succumbed to her injuries within a few minutes.

No injuries were reported among Israelis.

The checkpoint was temporarily closed following the alleged attack.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)

