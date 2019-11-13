Jerusalem Residents Protest against Continuous Israeli ‘Aggression’

November 13, 2019 Blog, News
Israeli forces demolish Palestinian properties in Issawiya, East jerusalem. (Photo: via Twitter)

Palestinian citizens in Issawiya yesterday protested against the “continuous Israeli aggression.”

In a statement, they said that they have been subject to the “systematic” Israeli “aggression” since June.

The statement said that Mohammed Obeid, a resident of Issawiya, was killed and more than 500 others were wounded during the ongoing Israeli offensive.

In addition, the statement said that scores of men, women and children were arrested while many more were called in for questioning by occupation forces.

At least ten buildings were demolished under the pretext that they were built without the impossible to obtain building permits and the owners of others have received demolition orders.

In the statement, the citizens said that schools had come under attack, stating that a student was arrested from his school and the headmaster and the guard of that school were beaten.

The neighborhood has witnessed daily raids by Israeli occupation forces since the beginning of summer.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)

Know the Truth about Palestine

Dear Reader,
You have carried us through years of honest and accurate coverage and we are confident that you will carry us through the next stage, which promises to be more critical than ever, for Palestine and for all of us.
Make a contribution to support the Palestine Chronicle.
Click HERE to donate using your credit card or PayPal.
Or, click HERE to learn more.

(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization. All donations are tax deductible)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.