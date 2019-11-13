Jerusalem Residents Protest against Continuous Israeli ‘Aggression’

Palestinian citizens in Issawiya yesterday protested against the “continuous Israeli aggression.”

In a statement, they said that they have been subject to the “systematic” Israeli “aggression” since June.

A Palestinian woman suffered a rubber bullet injury on Thursday evening during confrontations between local youths and Israeli occupation forces in Issawiya district, east of Occupied Jerusalem. pic.twitter.com/6dH5BvxwgU — Mahmoud Palestine (@MahmoudPalesti6) November 8, 2019

The statement said that Mohammed Obeid, a resident of Issawiya, was killed and more than 500 others were wounded during the ongoing Israeli offensive.

In addition, the statement said that scores of men, women and children were arrested while many more were called in for questioning by occupation forces.

In #Jerusalem, the Israeli occupation killed Mohammad Samir Obeid in front of his home, yet they refuse to give his body back to his family so they can say goodbye.#Israeli_Crimes #PalDigiplomacy #PMOFA pic.twitter.com/qN0DtDkzhK — Palestinian Public Diplomacy (@MofaPPD) July 1, 2019

At least ten buildings were demolished under the pretext that they were built without the impossible to obtain building permits and the owners of others have received demolition orders.

In the statement, the citizens said that schools had come under attack, stating that a student was arrested from his school and the headmaster and the guard of that school were beaten.

WAFA: Jerusalem Municipality teams accompanied by Israeli forces today handed over demolition orders to several homes in Issawiya, and summoned other residents to appear before municipality officials,for building without a license. https://t.co/70tOsGpMhh — Marian Houk (@Marianhouk) September 18, 2019

The neighborhood has witnessed daily raids by Israeli occupation forces since the beginning of summer.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)