Jerusalem under lockdown as US moves its Israeli mission (VIDEOS)

As Israel gears up for the official inauguration of the US embassy in Jerusalem, the city has been subjected to road closures and heavy police presence in anticipation of Palestinian protests.

The ceremony, beginning at 4 pm on Monday, was to be hosted by the US ambassador to Israel, David Friedman.

According to Israeli police spokesperson Micky Rosenfeld, up to 1,000 Israeli police officers will be posted around the embassy’s new location in the southwest neighborhood of Arnona and surrounding areas.

US President Donald Trump addressed the ceremony via video link from Washington.

The closures spread to occupied East Jerusalem, where access to the Old City has been curtailed from areas extending to it such as al-Tur, Mount of Olives, Sheikh Jarrah and Silwan.

Protests have spread across the occupied Palestinian territories.

