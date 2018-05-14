Jerusalem under lockdown as US moves its Israeli mission (VIDEOS)

May 14, 2018 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
Jared Kushner And Ivanka Trump Blessed in Jerusalem By Israeli Rabbi Who Compared Black People To Monkeys. (Photo: via Twitter)

As Israel gears up for the official inauguration of the US embassy in Jerusalem, the city has been subjected to road closures and heavy police presence in anticipation of Palestinian protests.

The ceremony, beginning at 4 pm on Monday, was to be hosted by the US ambassador to Israel, David Friedman.

#Jerusalem this morning. May 14, 2018.

Gepostet von Nedal Samir Hamdouna am Montag, 14. Mai 2018

According to Israeli police spokesperson Micky Rosenfeld, up to 1,000 Israeli police officers will be posted around the embassy’s new location in the southwest neighborhood of Arnona and surrounding areas.

US President Donald Trump addressed the ceremony via video link from Washington.

The closures spread to occupied East Jerusalem, where access to the Old City has been curtailed from areas extending to it such as al-Tur, Mount of Olives, Sheikh Jarrah and Silwan.

Protests have spread across the occupied Palestinian territories.

(AJE, PC, Social Media)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*