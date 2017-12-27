Father Manuel Mosallam: Time to Build a Palestinian Army

Jerusalem is the Palestinian people’s eternal homeland and capital, the member of the Islamic-Christian Council in Jerusalem, Father Manuel Mosallam, has stressed.

Speaking at a national conference held by the Islamic Jihad movement in the Gaza Strip, Mosallam said that “the US recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital of has made the world collapse.”

“Where are the international legitimacy, UN Security Council resolutions and the Oslo Accord,” he wondered, denouncing the “the US has trampled on all these resolutions and international covenants”

The impassive occupying forces of Palestine.

"A British human rights activist who filmed the video traced Palestinian children after their arrest from the Israeli army and this is what happened" pic.twitter.com/2RXw1BBLfa — Ali Mohammed (@AlleyMb) December 27, 2017

On the two-state solution, Mosallam noted that “this project was over long time ago.” “Palestinians have no faith in anyone. They only trust in their weapons, resistance, and their blood,” he said.

“The Palestinian people are the decision makers,” the Palestinian official pointed out, stressing “the only solution is the resistance and civil disobedience.” “Al Aqsa is part of our Islamic faith,” Mosallam reiterated.

He called on the Muslim countries to provide what he described as the Palestinians with the weapons that “would help them liberate Al-Aqsa.”

This week #Israeli army detained and traumatized a 5-year-old #Palestinian boy. If a 5-year-old with a stone is terrifying to one of the most powerful armies in the world, what does that say about that army? https://t.co/PDMe6XxXy4 pic.twitter.com/dTcgyAOdPY — Friends of Sabeel NA (@fosnalive) December 26, 2017

He also urged the Palestinian Authority (PA) and Hamas to launch a compulsory military service scheme the Palestinian youth in order to establish a Palestinian army.

On December 6, the US President Donald Trump announced his decision to formally recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and that the American embassy in Tel Aviv will relocate to the city.

The decision was severely condemned by numerous foreign and Arab countries around the world. It has also sparked angry demonstrations across the occupied Palestinian territories and in several Muslim countries.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)